“You Will Have To Deal With Me For The Rest Of Your Life”: Tamika Mallory Refused To Let JW Lucas’ Racist Rant About Breonna Taylor Go Unchecked

Tamika Mallory is vowing to make sure that hip-hop producer JW Lucas has no place among the culture after he arrogantly activated his white man privilege in a mission to hold him accountable.

On Thursday Mallory, who is Black, and the popular hip-hop producer, who is white, exchanged words over Instagram Live over Lucas’ tweet, aiming to vilify and spread misinformation about the death of Breonna Taylor.

“Why is the world asking for justice for #BreonnaTaylor…of course she shouldn’t have lost her life…but you do realize that she was involved with multiple drug dealers who were using her house as a trap spot? If you sign up for that life, there are consequences,” he wrote.

Lucas’ accusations against Taylor are completely unfounded and false. But the bitterness of misogynoir couldn’t be tamed and instead of reading or informing himself, he instead continued his argument on Twitter.

The tweets went viral, catching the attention of Mallory who joined an Instagram Live with Lucas in a heated exchange. Interestingly, Lucas never showed his face during the Live…

JW Lucas got so emboldened during the conversation that he claimed he was more qualified to run the Black Lives Matter movement more than Mallory. Taylor’s death is central to Mallory who has traveled to Kentucky numerous times since Taylor’s death on March 13, marching, protesting and organizing in her name.

He also refused to let her speak, continually interrupting her as she spoke, defaulting to the number one tactic used when your points are being disproved one by one.

He also said there was no evidence of wrongdoing on behalf of the police, because they acted lawfully.

Lucas claimed he was “fighting for Black people everyday of my life,” but yet thought it fit to attempt to diminish an innocent Black woman’s legacy, while berating another Black woman who has actually put her livelihood on the line for Black people.

“You will have to deal with me for the rest of your life,” Mallory promised, saying that she would work to inform anyone who aligns with him of his racist ideals.

Mallory called out Lucas in a separate Instagram Live where she dismantled his “news sources” and stripped him of any authenticity.

“He is extremely dangerous. And he should not be allowed to continue to work with anybody who claims to love Black people,” she said. Lucas has worked with artists like DaBaby, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Durk.

Lucas of course has offered an apology, citing that after speaking with Taylor’s sister he realizes his mistakes and is attempting to course correct. He has also deleted his original tweet.

Lucas’s arguments are heavily layered with racism, misogynoir and the recent call to cancel “cancel culture.” White people can no longer hide from the inevitable stain of America’s original sin. And in that work, are now being asked to weigh with their privileges, assumptions, along with dismantling anti-racism, a system their ancestor fortified in order to hoard wealth, land and opportunities.

The real work will happen when artists head Mallory’s words and vow to end their relationships with people like Lucas. Since money and power are the keys to respect in a white man’s world based on patriarchy and capitalism, the only way to strip them of such is to block their access to just that.

Mallory proved yet again that the only real one in the room was a Black woman.