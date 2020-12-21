MadameNoire Featured Video

For some time, Erica Dixon made a serious effort to keep private the identity of her current boyfriend, who is the father of her twins. However, the 36-year-old on-again, off-again Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star said he’s actually interested in going very public with her by appearing as her partner on the reality show.

During a “Where Are They Now?” interview with producers, Dixon talked about her relationship with the unnamed individual and said she’s the happiest she’s been in a long time.

“My current love life is actually good. I haven’t been this happy in a minute. It’s been a minute,” she said. “It’s so funny because I wrote down a prayer of exactly what I wanted. And when I say maybe two things were missing, I’m like, ‘Lord…you answering prayers like this? Like, exactly what I wrote down? Okay! Thank you!'”

Dixon said her boyfriend is a Scorpio while she’s a Libra, and what they have in common is their ambition.

“He’s a really great guy. He’s a little younger than me, so, cougar, cougar! But he’s very mature. Mentally, we’re on the same level,” she said. “We have the same goals and we work towards those goals together. We compete with each other. We’re each other’s drive. So I really love that about him. He’s great with the kids. They love him. Great with the family. They love him. And that’s all that matters. You good with me, my family love you, my kids love you, then we’re all good.”

While speaking on their relationship, she shared that they’d discussed him appearing with her on LHHATL, and to her surprise, he’s for it. With everyone out there wanting to know more about this mystery man, it would be a good look for the series. Would it be a good look for their relationship though? Dixon understandably has her reservations.

“We’ve talked about him coming on the show and he’s more than willing to,” she said. “I’m just kind of skeptical because I just think things really work out best when they’re private. Especially when it comes to relationships and social media. Ugh. Jesus. People come out from everywhere like roaches.”

She knows what it’s like to deal with the ups and downs of filming the show, and that struggle played a part in the mother of three stepping away from the series after four seasons. She returned for a scaled down role during Season 8, where she revealed her pregnancy and bumped heads with Scrappy and his wife, Bambi.

“It can be mentally and physically draining,” she said of filming the series. “You’re dealing with yourself and your character flaws and your demons and then you take on other people’s as well. And then you build relationships with friends and then they’re going through stuff and then you take that on too. So it’s a lot.”

“Taking that break was very good for me. I needed it,” she added. “I just kind of needed to woosah.”

While gone from the show, Dixon wrote a children’s book, went back to school and obtained a business degree. She also relaunched her hair line (Klass6), and got into selling clothing, too. Despite stepping away from the series to live her life and not confirming a return, she’s aware that she wouldn’t be where she is now without it.

“I have to say I’ve done pretty damn well, and I have to thank Love and Hip Hop just for the platform and opening that door for me to soar.”