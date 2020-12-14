When the COVID-19 pandemic forced beauticians to temporarily shut their doors, many women were left to figure out how to care for their hair at home. That’s why Tanya Thompson and Sharie Wilson, founders of the DreamGirls Salon with locations in Los Angeles and Sacramento, chose to launch the DreamGirls Healthy Hair Care System™.

“We created our DreamGirls Healthy Hair Care System™ to give women across the globe access to salon-quality products so that they can actually see hair growth results while caring for their hair at home,” the entrepreneurial duo told MadameNoire. “We also wanted to break the stereotype of Black women not being able to have long, natural, healthy hair. Black women have been stereotyped as not having any hair or being bald which is why they are forced to wear a weave or wig, and we have debunked that myth through the hundreds of women who have grown their hair on our Healthy Hair Program™ and Healthy Hair Care System™.”

DreamGirls is offering free shipping on their Healthy Hair Care System for National Free Shipping Day today so you can receive your items by Christmas. Check out the products in the system

TLC Comb-Out Treatment

One of the hardest parts of retaining length is preventing hair from snagging and breaking during the detangling process.

“We recommend using our TLC Comb-Out Treatment to prevent breakage, excess shedding and hair loss when combing out your natural hair. The treatment is key to retaining growth and popular for those with curly or textured hair.”