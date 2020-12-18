MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s always interesting to hear who celebrities and public figures chose to quarantine with when the world practically shut down several months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Forever President Barack Obama revealed that during the earlier days of the pandemic, his 19-year-old daughter Malia Obama’s boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, quarantined with the family.

The revelation was made when he was asked about some of the fun fatherhood moments that he experienced during the quarantine.

“Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a while, spades and then having some spades games. And teaching them how to properly trash talk and slam the cards down,” he told Simmons and CNN’s Bakari Sellers.

He went on to say that one of the best parts of quarantine was having the girls back in the house like old times.

“It’s a blessing because all the teenage stuff is kind of gone now. They’re just back and they love you again and they wanna spend time with you again,” he said. “I think a lot of families we went through that first month where we were playing games every night, doing arts and crafts projects and then, slowly, they started to get a little bored with us.”

As for how Farquharson, who is British, ended up under the Obama roof, the 44th president had this to say:

“There was this whole visa thing, he had a job set up, and so we took him in,” Obama explained. “And I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

The most surprising part of Farquharson’s stay, aside from the fact that he eventually grew on Obama, was how much he ate.

“The only thing you discover, this is not a surprise to you Bill because you’ve got a son, young men eat,” Obama joked. “It’s weird to watch them consume food. And my grocery bill went up about 30 percent.”

Farquharson and Malia met at Harvard where they were both enrolled. According to The Sun, the pair have been linked together since at least June of 2018.