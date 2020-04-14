La La Anthony And Estranged Husband Carmelo Are Quarantining Together

While the status of their relationship is unclear and has been for a while, La La Anthony packed up her 13-year-old son Kiyan, some of her loved ones, and her pride, and decided to share space with estranged husband Carmelo.

During an interview with Access Hollywood recently, the actress and TV personality shared that she left her New York pad (she grew up in the city by the way) for California as things on the east coast got intense and COVID-19 cases increased.

“I’m on the west coast. I have a bunch of my family with me,” she said. “My son obviously is here. I was in New York and I just felt it was time to get out of New York. I was like, this is not the place to quarantine at anymore. It’s time to go.”

The former Power star shared that she was presently surrounded by family, including Carmelo.

“I grabbed some of my nieces, family members, Kiyan, and we came out West and we’re just quarantining now together,” she said. “;Melo is…yeah, he’s here somewhere. He’s even here. He’s here somewhere.”

No complicated co-parenting drop-offs during coronavirus for these two. La La said it hasn’t been hard because everyone under one roof has brought a lot of joy to their son during this scary time, and that is her focus right now.

“It’s actually been smooth sailing,” she said. “And you know, to see my son so happy even in the midst of what’s going on in the world to me is what’s important and what matters to me so I feel really great about that.”

Carmelo and La La married in 2010 and welcomed their son in 2007. They seemed to be going strong until rumors of infidelity, including Carmelo birthing a child outside of his marriage, caused La La to separate from him and move out of their shared NYC home in 2016. The pair looked like they were reconciling in 2018, but after Carmelo was spotted on a yacht with a woman who was not La La in June, literally right around her birthday, it caused them to become estranged again. Nevertheless, while there was word that she was exploring her legal options, no divorce papers have ever been filed. The estranged couple also spent the Christmas holiday together with Kiyan a few months ago. All that being said, perhaps another reconciliation could happen, but for now, they, like everyone else, are just trying to stay healthy and happy as a family unit. ‘