“Those 8 Years Weren’t For Nothing” Malia Obama Shares Why The Becoming Tour Makes Her cry

Whether you had the opportunity to catch one of Michelle Obama’s tour stops promoting her book Becoming or saw clips online, there were moments that had us nodding fiercely in agreement. But for her daughter, Malia Obama, watching her mom on tour made her emotional.

As we reported earlier, there is a Netflix documentary following the tour which will be released tomorrow.

According to PEOPLE, the Obama daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, currently college students, both appear in the film. Malia spoke about how her mother’s book tour tugs at her heart strings.

In one scene, Malia, who sits backstage waiting for her mom says to her after the conclusion of one stop, “You’re so good, I love you too much.”

Later, she tells her mother, “I cried again.”

At that point, her mother, the former first lady asks her, “Why you always crying?”

Malia said, “It’s always so… This has demonstrated in a way — it’s just like, damn, those eight years weren’t for nothing. You know?” Malia tells her mom. “You see that huge crowd out there and that last kind of speech you gave about — people are here because people really believe in hope and hope in other people.”

With a smile and an eyeroll she finishes, “And also every time you guys play Stevie Wonder, I don’t know, I cry a little bit.”