Former President Barack Obama has released a statement congratulating his former Vice President on being the winner of the 2020 Election.

“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next president, Joe Biden, and our next first lady, Jill Biden,” he wrote in his statement. “I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next vice president. In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.”

Obama added that he is confident that Biden, 77, is fully equipped with the skills and talents to handle what he has waiting for him once he gets to the White House: the pandemic, “a climate in peril,” a divided country and an “unequal economy and justice system.”

“I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote,” Obama continued. “So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God.”

The former First Lady Michelle Obama also sent a congratulatory message to Biden and Harris via Twitter.

I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it.”