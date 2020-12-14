Pastor John Gray is is likely aware of the side-eye that anything he has to say about his marriage to wife Aventer may receive from people due to his own public mistakes over the years, but that isn’t stopping the 47-year-old from gushing over his wife on their 10th anniversary for the Internet to see.

The former Book of John Gray star publicly celebrated a decade of marriage with Aventer (their actual anniversary was on the 11th), reminiscing fondly on all the great things they have accomplished together in the decade that has been on Instagram.

“We are 10 years old!” he said, sharing a photo from their wedding day and another from Friday. “3650 plus days. Almost all of them filled with beauty, birthing, purpose, growth, miracles, signs, wonders, and joy. Worldwide travel and ministry on almost all the continents of this globe. Two beautiful kids. Thousand of souls coming to Christ. Millions upon millions impacted on television.”

After recounting the bright spots, the controversial pastor opened up about the difficult moments, as people who’ve followed the couple’s relationship are aware of some big ones.

“And then there were some painful days. Choices I wish I had made differently. Places of unresolved pain showing up in the worst possible moments,” he said. “And then the reminder….FOR BETTER OR WORSE, FOR RICHER, FOR POORER, IN SICKNESS AND IN HEALTH, FOR AS LONGGGGGG AS WE BOTH SHALL LIVE. I am God proud of the choice I made to marry this woman. And I am grateful God has blessed me with 10 years of marriage. And I look forward to applying the lessons of the past ten years to ensure that the next forty are filled with all the love, honor, cherishing, and legacy building that @iamaventergray’s heart desires.”

“All you ever wanted to do is love me,” he added. “But it’s almost impossible to love someone who hates themselves. To ten years. To your yes. To my choice. To this love. To forever. I do. Again. And again. And again. Happy anniversary baby. Let’s keep changing the world. #WeAre10 #GodDidIt #GraysForever”

Aventer didn’t publicly respond to the tribute, nor did she share a lovey-dovey post of her own. Nevertheless, we’re sure she was appreciative of the message.

For a look back on their love, hit the flip to see photos of the couple from over the years, as well as an explanation of some of Pastor Gray’s marital missteps that might provide insight into why she’s letting him do all of the talking publicly about their relationship.

Back in November, Pastor Gray apologized publicly to Aventer after he was exposed on social media having not only an improper relationship with another woman, but insulting his wife to this other woman in front of the couple’s son. When it all came out, he told his church that he needed to take a step back to get himself together.

“I’m asking you to pray for me if you were fighting for your life, if you were fighting for your freedom, if you were fighting for wholeness,” he said at the time. “My gift will not dictate my healing. My position will not dictate my healing. Some weeks you’ll see me, others you won’t. But my prayer is that you will maintain your diligence and commitment to this church, the local church and the global church collectively.”