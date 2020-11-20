Madamenoire Featured Video

Next week, during the week of Thanksgiving, VH1 is bringing together the casts of their most popular shows to discuss where they are now. So they’ll talk to Tiffany Pollard, the star of “Flavor of Love” and then “I Love New York.”

They’ll also reunite the women of “Hollywood Exes.”

In a clip from the upcoming reunion, Jeannie Mai, who served as host, discusses why some of the women decided to keep their husbands last names after they decided to divorce.

While most of the women said they did so in order to have the same name as their children, Andrea Kelly shared a very interesting perspective on why she kept the name Kelly, despite the dirt Robert has thrown on it.

See what she had to say below.

Jeannie Mai: For those of you who did decide to keep your last name, what is the main reason why?

Andrea Kelly: It’s for the kids, and for me, it’s because I paid for my name in blood, sweat and tears literally. Literally. At the end of the day, people need to realize our last names are not car leases. It’s not like at the end of the marriage give it back. Every woman sitting up here has earned that name. Because nobody’s sitting up here was a baby mama. Everybody was a wife.

Jeannie Mai: I can only imagine the pressure with the negative connotation around the name, especially within the last couple of years. How have you been handling that?

Andrea: It’s very difficult but I also had to realize people crucify me for the very thing they’re curious about. At the end of the day, if my last name wasn’t Kelly, you wouldn’t be looking me up on Instagram and you wouldn’t be looking me up and TMZ wouldn’t be calling me. If I was Mrs. Jones, on the corner, going through the same things, no one would care. So if Kelly makes 20/20 call my phone. If I can get on “The View,” and talk about domestic violence awareness I will continue to use this name.

Because the last name Kelly can surely get sh*t done. What I do with my last name should be more important than why I kept it.”

You can watch a clip from this moment in the video below.