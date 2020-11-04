Madamenoire Featured Video

Through a series of tweets posted the day after Election Day, former “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star Masika Kalysha Tucker offered followers some insight into her political views. According to the 35-year-old reality TV personality, she’s a republican; however, she was sure to point out that she did not vote for Donald Trump.

“I am a Black republican for Biden/Harris bc there are more issues than my fking taxes!” Tucker exclaimed on Twitter Wednesday morning. “U can vote to legalize marijuana even if u don’t smoke or sell. U can vote pro-choice even if u personally don’t believe in abortion or HAVE A WOMB U can vote pro-love even if ur not lgbtq+.”

Tucker then went on to slam the rappers and entertainers who have recently made headlines for endorsing Trump for reelection based solely on taxes.

“All urban fools supporting Donald Duck r crying about taxes… something 45 knows NOTHING about. How can he possibly relate when he doesn’t pay his taxes? I paid a tax of 65k this yr as a blk single mom under 45s admin. Trump paid NOTHING I don’t make a fraction of what he makes!” Tucker went on. “I personally don’t believe in aborting for ME but who the f-ck am I to tell another woman what to do with her womb??? I am not lbgtq+ but who tf am I to vote on the rights of those who are???? White folks making BILLIONS with weed on wall Street while Black folks r doing bids.”

In closing, Tucker argued that Trump doesn’t care about his supporters and called out rapper Lil Pump for partnering with Trump despite his blatant disregard and disrespect of minorities.

“We have to use our brains. Let #LittlePimp be an example TRUMP DONT GIVE A FLYING FK ABOUT HIS DUMB A– SUPPORTERS! @lilpump makes ignorant a– music that my ppl support yet his fool ass is front and center for a obese carrot who makes a mockery of him & hares minorities.”