Neffeteria Pugh, who we all know as Keyshia Cole’s sister, has suffered a terrible loss. Pugh revealed on social media that her father, Ellis “Vic” Randolph, has passed away. Under a photo of both of her parents, she shared that she is “confused” and “hurt” after losing her father on her birthday and pleaded for her loved ones to comfort her during this difficult time.

My beautiful parents… But as of yesterday my dad passed on… I am in pain i’m confused i’m lost and just f***** up inside and out!!! My bday was yesterday and my daddy left my life all together yesterday, I would not wish this kind of pain on anyone this s*** here hit different! I’m so lost and alone right now…. Listen I need all the support I can get right now because I’m broken down completely… If you have my number call me, if you have my email reach out too me, if you love me I’m telling you I need you, I’m deeply sadden 😞😞😞😞😞😞😞… Ya’ll be blessed and please love on your people because time is REALLY SHORT.

Randolph appeared with Pugh on her BET reality show Frankie & Neffe back in 2009 when she and her sister, Elite, took a paternity test to see if Randolph was also her father. Unfortunately the results came back that Randolph was not Elite’s father.

A few days before this tragedy, Pugh became a grandmother for the second time. She posted a photo of her newborn granddaughter on Instagram to express her excitement.

“My Second Grand baby was Born Today!! Terra Moore 😍🥰 🎀 God is Good,” she wrote.

Last month, she had also graduated from OcuPrep Staffing and Training Solutions with a Ophthalmic Technician Certificate.

Pugh experienced a lot of high notes this year and it is unfortunate that as the year is ending she would lose her father. We send out condolences to her and her family.