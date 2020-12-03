Madamenoire Featured Video

Romeo Miller has a new lady in his life. If you’ve been following the 31-year-old TV personality and entrepreneur on Instagram, you’ve already seen her, as he debuted Drew Sangster on his page around the Thanksgiving holiday. Sangster is reportedly an actress, and she’s a very pretty one:

With “cuffing season” in full effect as he put it, Miller was asked by his co-hosts to explain what was going on with the photo and the young lady in it on their Fox Soul show The Mix. He said he’d been praying for God to lead him to the right person, and he received signs that Sangster might just be that special someone during the pandemic.

“I been single single for about four years and I told God, no matter how good I think someone is, I’ll let Him reveal who He knows is good for me,” he said. “My prayers always consist of a clear sign. Since I’m so aggressive, that Leo in me, I had to be still and observant. So no matter how good I thought somebody was, wrong or right, I’m always gonna go after what I want. I’m always gonna speak my mind. The question was, who would go out on a limb and do the same for ya boy?”

“Drew, we’ve been cool for a long time. But after sending me a book to read each month during the pandemic, a handwritten letter of ‘138 reasons why I’m happy I simply met you,’ and that Thanksgiving invite, I think that was pretty clear. That was my sign. At least to me,” he said. “And the thing I like most is it wasn’t planned. I guess the best things that happen in life, they just happen.”

Despite lauding Sangster and posting photos of them holding hands together on social media, Miller claims they’re actually trying to maintain some privacy, so there’s just so much he will say about their relationship.

“You gotta let us get to know each other,” he said. “We put that pic out there, like I said, it just happened. Some things just happen.”

However, he did bring the “L” word into the conversation, saying, “I forgot how this feeling felt.”

The last time Miller publicly shared some feelings about a woman, he was attempting to court former Growing Up Hip Hop co-star Angela Simmons. Not only did that not end up going anywhere, but the two actually ended up feuding. He decided it would be best to leave the series after that, saying they WE tv was drumming up “fake drama” for ratings. He also said it wasn’t his issue with Simmons taking risque photos on social media (nor Simmons ignoring Bible study verses he sent) that tanked their friendship and prospective relationship. He said, instead, they actually hadn’t been close in years.

“I’ve been in situations where going back and forth in the media is something out of respect towards women, I’m not really interested in doing. That’s fake news. You got to realize that’s reality. So me, God and that woman, knows what’s up,” he said on The Real in 2019 about issues with Simmons. “You got to do the math, you know. People grow apart all the time.”

And while he and Simmons have grown apart, he and Sangster meanwhile are growing closer, and it’s clear he’s excited about it.