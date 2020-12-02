It was just back in October that the couples from Married at First Sight Season 11 in New Orleans made their decisions on whether to stay together or to get divorced (and it was a successful three out of five pairs who stayed married in Nola), and already we’re on the heels of another season of the hit series. At the end of December, Season 12 of MAFS will begin airing, and this time, the cast is based out of Atlanta.

Five couples are taking the plunge in a season of firsts. There are, as producers shared with us, two interracial couples this time around. If you’ll recall, Pastor Cal told us in a previous interview that the matchmakers (himself, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Viviana) didn’t do interracial couples because most prospective cast members weren’t actually interested in marrying outside of their race.

Sounds like they were finally successful.

A few other firsts, one of the cast members is a divorcee and a prospective groom is pushing 40 years old. All that being said, Hotlanta will bring a season like no other. The season’s matchmaking special takes place December 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime, and there’s a kickoff special with behind-the-scenes footage airing on January 6 at 8 p.m. The premiere, which will be a three-hour episode that we hope will display all five weddings for once, will air on January 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. Now that you know what is to come, hit the flip to meet the singles, their stranger husbands and wives, and to learn more about the couples you’ll either be rooting for or placing your bets on to call it quits on Decision Day.

Briana, 28

This beauty, Briana, says she’s tired of the dating scene and ready to move on to Mrs. status. She’s is looking forward to starting a new chapter in her life with her handpicked husband. She’s looking for a partner she can build an empire with, a soulmate she can have experiences with and give her all to, as well as to the experiment as a whole. She isn’t nervous about how the experts go about matching candidates, because she appreciates that they try to choose couples who may not only be compatible but share the same types of values. Based on this stunning photo of her in her wedding gown, we can expect more fierce fashions from this newlywed.