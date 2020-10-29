Were You Surprised? MAFS Decision Day Recap

Last night we watched as the couples revealed their decision to either stay married to one another or get a divorce. To be honest, the reveal was a bit lackluster, considering we knew what all of the couples were going to say, with the exception of one: Karen and Miles. Who we’ll get to at the end. For some couples, decision day served as a way for them to profess the love they already felt for one another. And for others, it was a time to hash out their grievances and explain to the experts why their marriages seemed to be doomed from the start.

Let’s discuss what we can.

Amani and Woody

Amani seeing if Woody was going to flash out

There was no question that Woody and Amani were going to stay together on decision day. If you listened closely, they all but confirmed it during the last episode. Their fate was so clear that these two started joking about the hypothetical chance of one of them saying no to the other. If there was even a chance, Amani was going to choose to leave Woody, she wouldn’t have played him like that. And Woody, being as extra as he is, told her that if she said no, he’d probably flash out. But judging by his behavior on decision day, I don’t know if that’s entirely true.