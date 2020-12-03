After a long hiatus, Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless” has made its highly anticipated mid-season return to BET+. Even darker than the first half, part two of season one takes on a life of its own with a host of new characters and stomach-churning storylines. Prior to the premiere, I had the opportunity to catch up with some of the OG cast members: Melissa L. Williams (Ruth), Matt Cedoña (The Highest), Lenny Thomas (Dikahn), Yvonne Senat Jones (Tally). I was also introduced to a new cast member, Collin McCalla, who plays River.

During our chat, they shared how they are personally affected as their art imitates life on the fictional Rakadushi compound, strategies for coping with the dark storyline, some of their other memorable TV roles, and what viewers can expect from the second half of season one.

MN: Lenny, I always say that Dikhan is one of the scariest characters on the series, next to Marva. Where do you find inspiration to bring such a dark character to life?

Lenny: Unfortunately and fortunately, I’ve met men like Dikhan my whole life. I grew up around one very close to me and through imagination, I filled the rest of the gaps. But there’s a terror that I specifically remember feeling being around these people and I wanted to show that. I wanted that to come out in Dikahn. The beautiful part about how Mr. Perry writes is that all of the clues that I needed were right there in the script. So I guess a little sprinkle of imagination allows me to go further with it. But yeah, I know these guys.