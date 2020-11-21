Madamenoire Featured Video

When Saweetie dropped the video for the Jhene-Aiko assisted single “Back to the Streets,” she also made another big reveal: her big chop. Instead of a low cut or head full of curls, the west coast native debuted a new rainbow-dyed cut. Of course, with the reveal of her new look, Black Twitter had a mouthful to say.

Saweetie’s buzz cut received mixed reviews on Twitter. People tweeted things like “Please tell me Saweetie’s hair is a wig” to “I love saweetie‘s new hair.” Unfortunately, the compliments were buried in between the disbelief that she actually chopped her off and the disagreement with her new style.

“Saweetie look dumb af with that rainbow seed of chucky hair,” one of her followers tweeted.

Another follower thought that maybe she installed a short wig.

“I’ve been trying to figure out all day if Saweetie is wearing a beautifully installed wig or if she really cut her hair,” they wrote.

Someone else had more of an issue with the style than the cut itself.

“I like saweetie’s new short hair and the color but whoever cut her hair didn’t love her, that shit looks choppy and ain’t even shaped up.”

There was some speculation that Saweetie and her boyfriend Quavo had parted ways and that is what led to her cutting her hair. A comedian named Gerald Huston accused him of sleeping with Reginae Carter during the live broadcast of the Verzuz battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane. He replied with the snowflake emoji, hinting that he is still the glacier boy to the icy girl. Saweetie had revealed that she was going to do a big chop in a tweet on November 15, three days before the Verzuz battle happened.

While he denied those claims via Twitter and Saweetie already had plans to cut her hair, that didn’t stop all the chatter about him being unfaithful.

“[I don’t really care] about celebrity relationships but saweetie cut and dyed her hair how do you not expect me to believe he cheated on her,” one user tweeted.

Another follower tweeted that her big chop was a signal that Saweetie and Quavo were history.

“If she cuts her hair after the breakup, there is no way she is taking you back. You are dead and gone! Saweetie is never taking Quavo back.”

Take a look at more of what Black Twitter had to say below.