Last week, Tommicus Walker, LeToya Luckett’s husband and father to her two children, strangely shared a post that asked his followers for privacy during this time. Before people could determine what exactly he meant by “this time,” the post was deleted.

Still, that didn’t stop the questions. And the assumptions that his marriage to the singer was in more desperate trouble than we initially thought.

And now, Luckett’s own behavior on social media seems to confirm that thought.

The Neighborhood Talk, reported that Luckett had made some changes to her Instagram profile.

Where it initially said, “LeToya Luckett-Walker Love of God, Wife, Mom…”

Now it says, “LeToya Luckett Lover of God, Mom…”

You can peep the evidence of the change in the before and after pics of her profile below.

In case you missed all the updates with these two and are wondering what the hell, there were more than a few signs that pointed to trouble for the Walkers.

During the season of “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle,” we watched the two struggle to communicate—particularly after the death of his mother.

In counseling, Walker didn’t want to discuss their issues and he had a habit of just leaving town when the two were in the midst of an argument.

Luckett even suggested that based on the current state of their marriage, she didn’t know if having more children was the best idea.

Turns out her intuition was right. Shortly before her son was born, rumors began swirling that Tommicus was seen in a hotel room with another woman.

After that, he virtually disappeared from her page.

And now, with his cryptic messages and her decision to remove this wife descriptor from her bio, I think the writing’s on the wall.

But all jokes aside, based on what we saw in public and what we assume may have happened, I’m happy to see and hear that LeToya is choosing herself and her children in the face of mistreatment.