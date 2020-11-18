Madamenoire Featured Video

For some time now, there have been theories swirling about the state of the relationship between Tommicus Walker and his wife LeToya Luckett.

An incriminating video showed Walker in the hotel room with a woman who was not Luckett. His identity was confirmed with the tattoo of his late mother’s name: Ruby on his leg. Since then, the two have not been following one another on social media. She did not wish him a happy birthday. In fact, from the looks of things—with the exception of a couple of comments from Walker about post-natal sex with his wife, it seems like the two have been distant.

All of this came at a very unfortunate time, as Luckett recently gave birth to the couple’s second child and Walker’s third, Tysun Wolf Walker.

Tommicus has been absent from Letoya’s page since June, Father’s Day.

Meanwhile, Tommicus has been posting vague quotes that speak to overcoming some type of hardship, removing the ability for his fans and followers to comment.

Most recently, he shared something that had folks speculating even further into the state of the couple’s marriage.

“Respect our privacy at this time.”

The post was deleted later but not before people were able to grab a screenshot and start speculating.

Right now there are no definitive answers. But we know people only ask them to respect privacy once something tragic, troubling or unfortunate has happened.

Time will tell.