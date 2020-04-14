“This Thing Is Like A Love Roller Coaster” LeToya Luckett Wasn’t Sure It Was The Right Time For Her To Have Another Baby

Last month, LeToya Luckett announced that she and husband Tommicus Walker were expecting their second child together.

About a week later, the two shared that they were having a little boy.

Obviously now, the couple are thrilled about the new addition. But months ago, when she first took a pregnancy test, LeToya expressed some doubts about whether now was the best time to welcome a baby into their family.

Their marriage, like most marriages, has come with a lot of adjustments and compromises from the beginning. They had to navigate parenting Tommicus’ 6-year-old daughter, Madison, from a previous relationship. Then they expanded their family with the birth of their daughter Gianna Iman.

Then, sadly, Tommicus lost his mother, Ms. Ruby.

Her death, naturally, changed him and by proxy the dynamic of their romantic relationship. Luckett described the two as being on a “love roller coaster.” And they’re re-learning how to communicate with one another.

And it was at this moment that they learned they were expecting.

On last night’s season premiere episode of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” Luckett shared her feelings about whether this was the right time to have a child.

“This thing is like a love roller coaster. One minute we’re fighting about stuff, arguing about stuff. The next minute we’re emotional and then we’re having sex.”

In a scene from the show when the couple are hugging and kissing on each other, Tommicus asks her, “You tryna make a baby?” Luckett hesitates, “Umm…”

Tommicus asks, “What you stuttering for?”

That’s when LeToya tells him that she’s a little late.

In the confessional, LeToya explains, “Tommy and I have been going back and forth about do we do surrogate? Do we have the baby naturally? What are we going to do? But after a death like Ma Ruby and our communication issues, I don’t know if this is the right time.”

While LeToya has her concerns, Tommicus is all in.

“I want a little boy. I want a little T. Walker Jr. running around the house, play basketball with him. Throw the football with him. ”

Meanwhile, LeToya said, “This is our moment to take a beat and consider every thing that’s happening right now. We just need more time to figure it out before we complicate anything. I’m just figuring this mommy thing out and having a baby will have a huge impact on our lives so I don’t know…I just don’t know.”

In another conversations with her mom, Pam, and Toya Wright, LeToya shared that since his mother’s passing, Tommicus can be a little short.

“I’m just trying to be as patient as I can and understanding but it’s tough.”

LeToya shared that she feels helpless watching her husband grieve. She shared that she feels herself taking a step back when he might need her the most.

When she was speaking to Toya, who also recently lost her two brothers, the two discussed Tommcus seeking the help of a therapist. LeToya shared that she’d mentioned it but he had been averse to the idea of having someone in his business.

For his birthday, after presenting him with a necklace, that included his mom’s picture, LeToya took him outside to ask him if he would consider going to grief counseling.

He said, “It’s going to take a little time for all of that.”