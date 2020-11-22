Madamenoire Featured Video

Dr. Dre and his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Young are locked in an ugly divorce case. In the latest development, Dre is trying to prove that he didn’t force Young to sign their prenuptial agreement, which she is claiming he did when they wed in 1996 in Maui, Hawaii. In order to do so, he is threatening to summon their 20 wedding guests. According to the Daily Mail, he wants Young to ‘identify by name and most current known address and telephone numbers of all persons who attended’ their intimate 20-person wedding on May 25, 1996,” in the latest court documents. Young claimed that she was forced to sign the agreement but after they got married, the Aftermath CEO destroyed it to profess his love for her. In the prenup, the west coast hip-hop producer said it stated that he and Young would “keep separate all income and property acquired before and during marriage.”

Their efforts to part ways have been making headlines over Young’s alleged outlandish request for over $1.5 million a month in temporary spousal support and her wanting Dre’s mistresses to testify in their divorce proceedings. She reportedly wanted to subpoena his alleged mistresses Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers to sit for a deposition, The Blast reported. She was also requesting for any paternity suit documents to be used in their case. Daily Mail noted.

Her request for the spousal support was denied, which included $900,000 for entertainment, $20,000 for her telephone bill and $125,000 budget for charity. According to TMZ, when the request was thrown out the judge wasn’t happy with Young and scolded her. He said he had more serious domestic and custody cases to tend too and hers wasn’t a priority.

Young filed for divorce in June citing irreconcilable differences, Billboard reported. They share two adult children, 23-year-old Truice and 19-year-old Truly.