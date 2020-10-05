Judge Rejects Nicole Young’s $1.5 Million Temporary Support Request In Divorce From Dr. Dre

For months now, we’ve reported about the divorce case between producer and music mogul Dr. Dre and his estranged wife of Nicole Young.

The story of their dissolving union became particularly interesting when Nicole revealed that she was requesting nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support from the billionaire.

Nicole’s listed expenses included a $20,000 telephone bill, $125,000 budget for charity, and a $900,000 budget for entertainment.

Her request was eventually reduced to $1.5 million, which included her request for a security detail.

And now, according to TMZ, a judge has thrown it out all together.

Nicole claims as a result of the divorce proceedings, she has been receiving death threats and requires security.

TMZ reports that the judge also dismissed Nicole’s request for Dre to cover her lawyer fees, estimated at $5 million.

The $1.5 million support figure was rejected because the judge found that Nicole dismissed the security team that Dre was already paying for. She claimed that her estranged husband was too controlling and wanted to hire a team of her own. She states that Dr. Dre threatened to fire members of the old security team unless they followed his orders.

The judge did rule that Nicole could select her own private security detail for her personal protection, to be paid for by Dre, but the cost of the detail could not exceed the amount he is currently paying.

In rejecting her requests, the judge chastised Nicole stating that there are serious domestic violence and custody battles that require his attention. And her divorce from Dre does not take priority. He also said that if Dre has been exercising control over Nicole, she could file a restraining order.

I have to say that last part seems incredibly unprofessional, given the fact that a judge could never fully know the dynamics of any marriage. And with Dr. Dre’s documented and admitted history of violence against women, it’s not something that should be taken lightly.

Furthermore, with the money, access and power he has at his disposal, he wouldn’t have to come anywhere near Nicole in order to harm her.

That was irresponsible for a judge to say from the bench.

We’ll continue to keep you posted about this case.