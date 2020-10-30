Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Solicits Help Of His Alleged Mistresses In Divorce Trial

The divorce proceedings between Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, is on track to become one of the messiest divorces in hip hop history. In her latest power move, the mother of two has filed a motion to subpoena three alleged mistresses of the “Still Dre” rapper.

According to The Daily Mail, Mrs. Young is attempting to force the women, which include singer Jillian Speer, model Kili Anderson, and Latin hip hop artist Crystal Rogers, to testify during the trial. The three women, all of whom have enlisted the help of attorney Kris LeFan, however, are fighting Nicole’s attempts to drag them into the nasty legal squabble.

As previously reported, at the heart of the estranged couple’s dispute lie the hip hop mogul’s one billion dollar empire and a prenuptial agreement, which Nicole signed in 1996. While Nicole is attempting to challenge the validity of the legal agreement, citing that Dre tore it up after they wed, Dre, of course, is arguing that the agreement is still valid and enforceable.

In court documents, LeFan argued that none of the women have “information relevant to the enforceability” of the prenuptial agreement.

“Any extra marital affair would be irrelevant because California is a no-fault divorce state and in a pleading or proceeding for dissolution of marriage or legal separation of the parties, including depositions and discovery proceedings, evidence of specific acts of misconduct is improper and inadmissible,” LeFan argued.

He, of course, did not specify whether or not any of the women were involved in extramarital affairs with Dre. In 2013, rumors of an affair between Dre and Anderson began to circulate. The producer and entrepreneur, however, denied any wrongdoing. Rogers served as a co-writer for “Got Me Open,” which was featured on The Aftermath album in 1996.

Nicole has accused Dre of ‘rampant and repeated marital misconduct‘ over the course of their twenty-four-year marriage.