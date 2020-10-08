Tommicus Walker Wants You To Know He’s Counting The Days Until LeToya Luckett Is 6 Weeks Postpartum

Tommicus Walker sent an interesting public message on Instagram to his wife, LeToya Luckett, this week.

He shared a video clip of himself smoking a cigar, looking into the camera as singer Ro James’s “A.D.I.D.A.S. (All Day I)” played. The song features lyrics including, “All day I dream about sexing you,” which can be heard in the background and is emphasized by Walker in the short IG clip. The caption for it read, “LL 3 weeks down” which his followers concluded stood for LeToya Luckett, and noted that she is three weeks postpartum.

Basically, he’s counting down the days until she’s six weeks postpartum, which is around the standard amount of time doctors tend to recommend that couples wait to have sex to allow a woman’s body to heal.

Luckett gave birth to the couple’s son, Tysun Wolf Walker on September 14, with the newborn weighing in at nine pounds and seven ounces. She broke the news back in March that they were expecting their second child, saying, “Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle.” Tysun follows the couple’s first child, daughter Gianna Iman. Walker has a daughter named Madison from a previous relationship.

He has grown into something of a polarizing figure after the latest season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle. He appeared at times to take a harsh tone with Luckett during disagreements. At one point, after a not so great therapy session, he decided to take off to Dallas to see his daughter the very same day and told her “I’ll holla at you later,” no kiss, no “I love you” back to hers, as he left her behind and walked into the airport.

It didn’t help after the baby announcement that there were rumors of infidelity on his part, with allegations of a woman having a sex tape with him. He responded to the controversy by praying for his wife and son.

“The devil is busy and will not win,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please pray for my family and especially my wife while she’s pregnant. This too shall pass. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.”

“I love my family. I pray my wife does not go into preterm labor & my son healthy,” he added in the caption. “God fix it & bless my enemies. Amen.”

Luckett never responded to the claims, but Walker was less visible on her social media for a short time near the end of her pregnancy to avoid negativity, including in photos from her virtual baby shower (he made a brief appearance in the IG video celebration).

However, it seems they’re moving forward from everything, and he, at the least, is looking forward to being intimate again.

The couple have been married since 2017.