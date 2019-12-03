Fizz Talks Possibly Marrying Apryl Jones & More Kids In The Future

For any haters who were hoping the Apryl & Fizz storyline romance would let up sometime soon, don’t hold your breathe. On a recent episode of “Love & Hip Hop,” the couple discussed their future together and jumping the broom and more kids was a topic of conversation.

“Could you see yourself marrying me one day?” Apryl asked her baby father’s former bandmate.

Fizz reflected for a moment before confidently responding, “Absolutely.” and then added, “Or maybe extending the family.”

Apryl responded, “Extending the family? So you want another kid,” the B2K alum said back, “Probably in two or five years I will definitely have another kid.”

If Apryl and Fizz wind up having kids, their super blended family would make Fizz and Omarion’s children, siblings. When Apryl and Fizz first went public about their relationship, fans speculated on whether Omarion was upset with the whole situation. The R&B star remained mum on the situation, until he finally told Vlad TV, “I don’t feel no ways, I don’t feel any way about it. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy.”

He did add that he wishes the couple would “change the narrative” and leave him out of their complicated love story.

“She’s still the mother of my children. When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life. I think people should do whatever makes them happy. I think they should change the narrative,” he said at the time.

But in a chess, not checkers, move, Omarion re-launched the successful Millennium Tour without B2K on the bill. Instead, Omarion will headline the show alone with Bow Wow. To make matters worse, the major announcement was revealed on Fizz’s birthday.

All that to say, the future will be interesting, to the say the least, if Apryl and Fizz decide to make it official.