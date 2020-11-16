It’s quite possible that no one, with the exception of your siblings, has the capability of getting under your skin like your spouse. It’s likely because, with the exception of your immediate family of origin, no one knows you quite as well as your spouse. They know exactly what buttons to press, which is why, even though it may not occur very frequently, falling out with your spouse can be enraging and flat-out devastating at times.

In those instances, you may feel tempted to lash out and even take your frustrations to social media for a good ole vent session. However, this will always do more harm than good. For one, you would be acting out of emotion and putting your marital challenges on display for public consumption — something you will likely regret when the dust settles. Two, you stand to not only humiliate your spouse but to also create irreparable cracks within the foundation of your marriage by damaging the trust that you share.

So now that we’ve made a case for why you shouldn’t vent about your spouse on social media, let’s talk about what you can do instead.

Talk it out

There will be moments when emotions are running so high that you feel incapable of talking to your partner. However, when you are feeling calm. it’s always best to discuss your issues with your spouse directly.