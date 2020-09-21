5 Simple Ways To Put Yourself First That Are Often Overlooked

Prioritizing self-care can sound like a lofty concept, but in actuality, we choose to (or not to) care for ourselves through simple everyday actions.

“Self-care is a regular, intentional process of devoting oneself to protecting and sustaining mental health, explains Kristen Lee, Ed.D., LICSW, in an essay for Psychology Today. “It is backed by science and not just feel good, self-indulgent sentiments.”

“Escalating pressure to do and be everything at work and at home is creating a context breeding exhaustion, overstimulation, and angst,” Dr. Lee adds.

If this sounds like you, here are five simple ways to make self-preservation a priority.

Say “no”

One of the most important parts of caring for one’s self is not taking on too much by knowing when to say “no.” As Black women, many of us have been trained to overextend ourselves and put the needs of others before our own. However, the reality is that true self-care can never take place until we learn our limits and protect our physical and emotional health by simply saying “no.”

Pamper yourself

For some of us, regularly investing in our personal appearance is a given. Others, however, especially those with families, may experience feelings of guilt when they choose to spend money or time away from home getting all dolled up. However, when you look better, you feel better and everyone deserves to feel good about themselves. Going to get your hair salon, nail salon, or spa is not a waste of time or money. So even though it may feel like a hassle scheduling a hair appointment or a massage in the midst of juggling all of your other responsibilities, but it’s worth it.

Tend to your health

Another form of self-care that is often overlooked is tending to your health by way of regular check-ups and screenings. Scheduling annual physicals, gynecological exams, and other health screenings are essential and good health as well as the treatment and prevention of disease. While they can be seen as an inconvenience to our schedules, as Black women, we can’t afford to miss them.-0

Rest

As Latham Thomas pointed out to us earlier this year, one of the most important aspects of self-care, or as she calls it, “self-mothering,” is defining what rest looks like in your life and taking the time to relish in it.

“We’re in a culture that is focused on productivity and people working hard, at the expense of their health,” Thomas said. “We’re constantly on the go and not really taking time for ourselves until we’re really at our wit’s end or we’re sick.”

Indulge in what makes you happy

We should all spend more time doing the things that bring us joy. And while it sounds simple enough, it’s a form of self-care that we often overlook. While it’s important to take care of business, it’s equally important to let your hair down and have fun.