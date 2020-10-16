Summer Walker Is Giving Up On Her Vegan Diet: “All That Sh-t Really Nasty To Me”

Summer Walker is ready to eat some tacos, and not just any tacos, but ones with actual meat in it. The 24-year-old singer has been trying to maintain a vegan diet for some time now, but like the name of her debut studio album, Walker is “over it.”

She posted a clip of her dinner on Thursday evening (by the emoji she didn’t seem impressed with it), and it was quite healthy. A noticeable part of her plate alongside the limes, apples, pears, seaweed chips and spinach, were four boiled eggs. Eggs, of course, are a product that comes from an animal. Veganism is all about refraining from eating animal products.

When someone tried to encourage her to try and find a good chef to help her experience delicious and not boring vegan meals, she responded.

“all that sh-t really nasty to me,” she said. “I’ve tried hella vegan meals. I rather just take the healthy sh-t to the head and then get back to my tacos”

Back in August, the star, sounding fed up, announced that she needed some help finding a chef who could make really good vegan food. The dishes she was getting in Los Angeles were too bland for her to enjoy.

“PSA. I need a vegan chef who is like literally amazing in LA and I need them to come save me and rescue me because I’m about to give up on my vegan journey,” she said at the time. “It’s nasty as hell. It’s disgusting. It’s miserable. I don’t know who lied to y’all and said it’s good because it’s not. And if somebody doesn’t give me a vegan meal that is properly seasoned and tastes delicious, I’m just gonna be a fat, chicken-eating, grease-slurping – I don’t want, we don’t need to talk about it. I don’t want to go there. Somebody please tag them. LA vegan chef. Please Lord, help me. Save me.”

She still seems to be very much for clean eating, though, but without limiting herself. She has shared videos of her soaking sea moss for consumption, taking all sorts of supplements as well as making concoctions with spirulina, kelp, iodine and more to cleanse her system. Also, back in August, she encouraged parents to feed their children fruits and veggies and avoid processed options. In her (rich) opinion, getting fresh fruit and vegetables is cheaper than buying unhealthy foods.

“Y’all weird for even giving babies that processed government sh-t,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Throw some real fruits/veggies in a blender and give it to them.”

Perhaps the singer could have a change of heart about her food journey, and after a while, decide to try veganism again. The option is always there. In the meantime though, tacos it is!