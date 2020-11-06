The University of Virginia has an ongoing research project on relationships called The National Marriage Project in which they explore statistics pertaining to nearly every element of marriages, and one of their findings reports that generosity is a key factor to a happy marriage.

That fact may overwhelm some individuals who are so busy they feel they have no time to give more to their partner. Today, a lot of couples try to have it all, and there is a lot to have — a social life, a career, a passion project, a thriving online platform, volunteer work. The thought of adding in random acts of kindness for your mate might set you over the edge.

Like with many of the things you’re trying to accomplish in your life, you may find, as time becomes more and more limited, the trick is working smarter not harder. And that’s the same for showing your partner he or she is a priority. With that in mind, here are small ways to show love, even when you’re busy.

Restock something

Is there something he’s out of that he doesn’t have time to restock for himself? Maybe you see him looking scruffy because he doesn’t have time to buy the razors he likes. Maybe you see him reaching for his multivitamin, only to realize the jar is empty and getting on with his day. It can be a major inconvenience to stop the day to restock these essentials. It’ll mean so much to him if you notice the things he needs, and grab them on your next trip to the store.