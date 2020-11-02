5 Must-See Documentaries On Black Women Change Agents

Change is never easy and being the one to lead the charge for change is especially difficult. Add in factors like being a woman or a minority — or both when it comes to Black women — and taking a stance to demand people do things differently, or simply leading by example, at times is nothing short of a miracle.

Often we hear Black women talk about not seeing anyone else do what they want to do or even what they’ve done, but in a climate where being a trailblazer is more burdensome than ever, it’s important to have at least one other leader to look to as you prepare to break down barriers. Keeping that in mind, we put together a short list of documentaries every Black Women should check out as she prepares to take on her company, her community, or even the globe.

She Did That

She Did That is a documentary film by Brooklyn-based executive producer Renae Bluitt that explores the journeys of today’s Black women entrepreneurs and celebrates their accomplishments. Featured women include best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi, The Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler, Carol’s Daughter’s Lisa Price, and My Fab Finance founder Tonya Rapley discussing the obstacles they encountered while building their brands and the legacies they are creating with their businesses.