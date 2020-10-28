“He Said He’s Gonna Kill Me In Front Of My Child:” BBWLA Star Brittish Williams And Ex-Fiancé Lorenzo Gordon Go Public With Nasty Co-Parenting Dispute

Co-parenting isn’t easy, but former “Basketball Wives LA” star Brittish Williams and her ex-fiancé, Lorenzo Gordon, are making it look especially difficult with their latest fall out. Evidently, some things took place behind the scenes, which resulted in Williams posting a video on Instagram in which she publically blasted Gordon for allegedly being an absentee father, among other things.

“My baby daddy is a b-tch,” Williams began. “You don’t get your f-ckin child. You don’t take care of her. You don’t send no money because I don’t wanna f-ck with you.”

She went on to accuse Gordon of showing videos of her to women he just met. And while Williams did not specify the kind of video Gordon has allegedly been showing people, both parties seemed to suggest that the video is sexual in nature. According to Williams, the two have been broken up since March. They share a two-year-old daughter.

“You put all this energy into me and my n-gg- but you can’t call to find out if your daughter is okay,” she added before accusing Gordon of harassing and threatening her.

Once Gordon caught wind of the video shared by Williams, he posted one of his own in which he accused Williams’ new boyfriend of threatening to kill him in front of his daughter.

“The only thing I got a problem with is the n-gga said he’s gonna kill me in front of my child and my child repeated it to me,” said Gordon. “Where they do that at? How can you allow that?”

He also threatened to release the sexual videos that seemingly started this public beef in the first place.

“Motherf-ck-rs got footage of you eating a– and everything possible,” said Gordon. “Footage is more than words. Remember that. You can say all you want to say, but when people see the footage, don’t say I’m eating your a– and all of that. They call you potty mouth around this motherf-ck-r.”

We can never know for sure exactly what’s going on between these two, but what we can say is that the behavior that both parties are publicly exhibiting will only hurt their daughter in the long run.