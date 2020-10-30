Why Your Friend Circle Changes In Your 30s

Research on friendship has found that close social relationships during old age can be incredibly beneficial to one’s wellbeing, especially because, at that time, many other close relationships – like those with a spouse or family member – may have come to an end. So when your mom or some other authority figure reminds you to “Cherish your friends,” she’s onto something.

Perhaps you already knew the important role friendship would play throughout your life, but if you’re currently experiencing a shift in your friendships, that could bring great anxiety. It’s not uncommon for there to be some turnover in your friend group several times throughout your life. In fact, research has found that most individuals slowly but steadily shrink their friend group as they get older. But there may be one phase of life when you notice it happening rapidly: your 30s. So much changes about you and your life when you enter your 30s, and for that reason, how you manage friendships and what you need from friends changes too. We spoke with Deana Davis, author of “Self Love Workbook: 30 Day Challenge” about why friendships shift during this particular age.

Growing up and outgrowing each other

“Transitioning from your 20’s into your 30’s is a huge shift and it causes some people to take the notion of settling down more seriously. Marital status, childbirth, and settling into your career can all occur during this time span for some. These major life changes could cause friends to grow apart or fall out due to a shift in one’s focus, priorities, and values.”