10 Reasons You’re Struggling To Sustain Friendships With Other Women

It’s always interesting to hear women boast about only having male friends because they’re incapable of being friends with other women. While you may try to spin this as a positive, the inability to sustain friendships with other women says a lot more about you than it does about women in general. If you’re struggling to keep female friends, it may be time for a self-check. Here are ten reasons why your friendships with other women aren’t lasting.

You compete

Are you a highly competitive person? Are you constantly overcome with the urge to one-up your friends and relatives? Does it make you uncomfortable or annoyed when your girl appears to be excelling or “outperforming” you in a particular area? Whether you outwardly act on these feelings or not, it’s likely that your friends can pick up on your overly competitive energy and there’s a good chance that they would prefer not to be around you as a result. This competitive attitude screams insecurity and it makes people uncomfortable.