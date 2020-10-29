Beauty Of 5: Curly Girl Method-Approved Vegan Haircare Line Imbue

Life under quarantine has forced many of us to get personally reacquainted with our hair and what is required to keep our tresses in tip-top shape. Shutdown orders, reopening restrictions, and limited capacity requirements have made scheduling hair appointments much more challenging than it was in the past. Some stylists have been forced to schedule client appointments weeks or even months out just to remain in compliance with government mandates. In other words, the struggle is real and if you, like many others, are guilty of leaving the care of your hair completely in the hands of your beautician, you may be still be struggling with how to begin caring for your hair during those stretches between hair appointments. If this sounds like you, consider starting with Imbue.

Imbue is a new vegan haircare line that has been specially designed to cater to curly girls whose textures range from 3A to 4C. Ingredients include coconut oil, cacao seed butter, cupuacu seed butter, and sweet almond oil — just to name a few — and it’s free of sulfates, parabens, and oil-based silicones. Best of all, the products have been conveniently color-coded and numbered, which makes the hair care regimen easy to follow.

“Shampoo, yellow. Conditioner, green. Styling products, pink. Finishing, orange,” explained celebrity hairstylist, Michelle Sultan, who is also Imbue’s Creative Director and Brand Ambassador. “Everything in the range is suitable for all hair types… A lot of people are like, ‘Yeah, it’s for curly hair, but is it for my hair? You know what I mean, my 4Cs.”

Continue reading to learn more about some standout products from the brand.

Curl-Liberating Shampoo

“As someone who was new to the Curly Girl Method, I was reading all of these things like, ‘No, shampoo is evil.’ For me, I needed to cleanse my hair,” said Sultan. “The shampoo is Curly Girl Method-approved, which is kind of rare. It’s safe. It doesn’t dry your hair out. It’s sulfate-free. It’s not going to strip your hair of any moisture. It’s going to lock everything in, but also cleanse it. That’s super important. It won’t leave you with build-up because, as curly girls, we like to throw a lot of product in our hair, but we also need to cleanse it. That’s how you get a healthy scalp. That’s how it works.”