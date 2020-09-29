Beauty Of 5: Keep Your Natural Curls Juicy And Hydrated With Vegan Hair Care Brand 2 Mango Sisters

Society is constantly sending the message that kinky-coily hair is sub-par. We’ve been made to feel that our natural hair is unmanageable. Worse, many of the products that are being marketed towards African-American women are being formulated by people with little knowledge about our unique haircare needs, which helps to further perpetuate the narrative that our hair problematic.

Thankfully, African-American entrepreneurs continue to emerge within the hair care industry with products specially designed for our natural hair. Among them are Jane Harris, the visionary behind the glueless wig brand, The Virgin Hair Fantasy, and her husband and business partner Chef Ed Harris, winner of Food Network’s hit cooking show, “Chopped” and “Iron Chef International.” Together, the pair has launched 2 Mango Sisters, a vegan hair care line inspired by their daughters Emma and Ellea.

“I want girls or boys who have curly hair to know that we can’t get around the fact that it takes more work, it costs more money to manage the kind of hair that we have. But I want them to know there’s a reason for it,” Jane told MadameNoire. “You have something so beautiful, it’s not gonna be easy. Instead of being upset or crying about it, you can nurture it, you can feed it, you can take care of it.”

Here are our favorite products from the brand.

Hair Cleanser

The Harrises formulated their Hair Cleanser to leave your coils squeaky clean without drying them out. Best of all, it can be used as often as you’d like.

“At the word ‘shampoo,’ I cringe because it strips your hair of your natural oils, which for some people that works. However, those of us with coils we need all of the oil,” Jane explained. “So when we created the cleanser the formula, we wanted to also have oil in it so that as you’re cleansing, you’re replenishing some, if not all, of the oil that you just washed out. I definitely recommend the cleanser as a weekly use. You don’t have to moderate your use of it because you’re worried that you’ll strip your hair.”