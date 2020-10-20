Niecy Nash On Losing Supporters After Coming Out: “If I Lost A Fan Because Of Who I Love Then That Wasn’t A Real Fan”

Ever since Niecy Nash revealed to the world that she married Jessica Betts, the actress has received a great deal of support. She’s also received some criticism, and its come from some who aren’t crazy about her relationship, and others who think the way she’s gone about presenting that relationship publicly has been for clout.

When a fan asked her if she’s noticed whether or not she’s lost fans after coming out, Nash responded (via a comment captured by The Jasmine Brand), saying any former fans turned detractors were never true fans to begin with.

“If I lost a fan because of who I love then that wasn’t a real fan,” she said. “Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy nominated, award winning actress. I didn’t stop being great at my craft because of where I lay my head.”

“Soooo idk? All I know is I’m happy and my projects are lit,” she added. “can’t wait for those who never stopped riding to see! Matter of fact the haters can stay tuned as well.”

She followed up her comments with the hashtag “#happily married.”

Nash, who also goes by Carol Denise Betts nowadays, wed Jessica Betts in August. She said in an interview with Good Morning America in October that she knew Betts was something special after hearing her song, “Catch Me” years ago.

“When I heard that song, what it said to me is ‘That is what I’m looking for.’ That is the missing ingredient,” she said during the conversation. “I absolutely want to be caught when I can’t fake it anymore. I absolutely want somebody to see me. That is when I knew I was fully in love, when I felt fully seen and fully accepted, probably for the first time in my life.”

“When you live in your truth is when you’re the most happy. And it’s nothing like that,” she added. “You can get caught up in what other people think if you want to, but the main thing is what you think and how you feel in your being. And we feel so satisfied and so happy. You see it!”

Nash was previously married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007 and Jay Tucker from 2011 until their divorce was finalized in March.