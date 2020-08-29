Amber Riley Performs Naya Rivera Tribute On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Amber Riley recently paid tribute to her late friend and former Glee co-star Naya Rivera with a heart-wrenching performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Before she hit the stage, she was introduced by another one of Rivera’s dear friends, comedian Lil’ Rel Howery.

“We both lost a really amazing friend in tragic accident,” he said. “We’ll both miss her forever and I really want to thank the show for letting us do this.”

For her performance, which was in black and white, she sang a song titled “A Moment.” She sang lyrics like “Now I need a moment alone with my soul/ I can’t stop these thoughts/ I need these/ I’m ready to fight/ I’m ready to see what’s on the other side/I’m ready to cry and just let it be/I just got to let it be. Let it be.”

As she sang, a slideshow of photos of her and Rivera played in the background. Riley revealed on Twitter that those photos were provided by Rivera’s mother, Yolanda Previtire.

“Naya’s amazing mom gave me those photos,” she tweeted. “Thank you Mama Yoli. Continue to uplift and pray for them. Thank you @LilRel4 for letting me a part of your vision for our friend. Love you.”

Rivera, 33, went missing on July 8, 2020 after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura, California with her four-year-old son, Josey. Her body was found on July 13, 2020. Her cause of death was accidental drowning while swimming in the lake with her son. After her body was discovered, Riley posted a loving post on her Instagram.

“My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything.”

Watch her tribute to Rivera below.