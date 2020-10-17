T.I Says ‘ATL 2’ Won’t Happen Until Lauren London Is Ready

A few years ago there were talks of a sequel to ATL but its been over a decade since the film’s release and ATL 2 still isn’t here. T.I, who played Rashad, recently gave an update regarding whether we can expect a follow up to the 2007 film.

During an interview on Power 106, the Atlanta rapper said whether the sequel happens or not depends on when Lauren London is ready. It is no secret that London has been grieving the loss of her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot on March 31, 2019 in front of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles, California. She been has staying out of the spotlight and only making few appearances. So Tip said that when London is ready, he’s ready.

She’s been going through a lot and she’s been exemplary example of dealing with stress and evolution as a Black woman,” the Family Hustle star said.

Tip said that the “legacy of ATL” isn’t going anywhere so he’s willing to be patient.

“Whenever she is ready to do it I’ll see to it that it gets done,” he added.

The last project we saw London in was BET’s Games People Play. London played Vanessa King, the wife of an unfaithful basketball player named Marcus King, played by Insecure Sarunas Jackson. Deadline reported that London will stepping down as the show’s main star and Karreuche Tran will be fulfilling that role. London will still be on the drama but in a limited role.

After Mother’s Day this year, London spoke with herbalist Queen Afua about how she has been honoring Hussle’s legacy.