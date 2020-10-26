Social Media Mistakes You’re Making For Your Business

The majority of marketers and small business owners believe that videos are the most effective form of advertising, and many call Facebook their preferred platform for publishing such content. While most of these organizations say running ads is the most effective form of marketing, they say that simply making social media posts of their videos is a close second. And a very tiny percent hire professional editors to create these videos: most are making them themselves. This shows the power of using social media for marketing – not only in how far it can reach, but how little it can cost you.

However, if you mismanage your social media profiles, consumers can turn against you quickly. Right now, you can likely name some brands that handle social media in a way that you find obnoxious. You even felt compelled to unfollow them. Maybe you couldn’t say exactly what they did wrong, but if you have a business of your own, it’s important to identify those mistakes. We chatted with Rachel Rodgers, founder of HelloSeven.co, about social media mistakes you might be making for your business, and ways you can turn it around. Being a successful Internet marketer herself, Rodgers is well-versed in this topic. You can follow Rodgers on Instagram @rachrodgersesq.

Speak your truth without fear

“The worst things you can do on social media are: be fake, be a liar, be bland, forgettable, and boring, and be cowardly,” says Rodgers. “By cowardly, I mean: sitting on the sidelines and being passive and silent instead of taking a stand and saying what you really feel. For instance: never posting anything related to politics or activism or women’s rights because what will Great Uncle Phil think?”