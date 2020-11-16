It’s Okay To Not Be The Perfect Working Stay-At-Home Mom Right Now

Few people are having an easy time during the pandemic, but moms who are now working from home while watching their kids may be one of the groups that’s been hit the hardest — and they’re reaching their breaking point. One survey found that an astounding 25 percent of parents to kids under the age of 18 voluntarily reduced their hours to stay home with their children after the pandemic shut down schools. And of couples parenting together, 63 percent of women say they are the primary caretakers at home, even while handling jobs. Here’s another shocking (or not shocking?) figure: 81 percent of working mothers say they led the charge on homeschooling during this time. How are they doing it?

If you feel you’re reaching your breaking point, and are hard on yourself for not being the perfect image of grace and patience, don’t be. Nobody could expect you to be perfect right now, so don’t expect it of yourself. We spoke with Amber Dee, a Licensed Professional Counselor and the Founder & CEO of Black Female Therapists. She had some encouraging words for work-from-home mothers feeling the pressure to be perfect right now. Follow Dee on Instagram @theamberdee.

Insecurity as a part of life

“We all have faced insecurities or a particular fear at some point in our lives. Some people deal with them sporadically while others deal with them daily. During this unusual time in history, mothers are faced with the fears of being a good parent, a good provider, and even a good significant other,” says Dee.