Malika Haqq Received Messages About Her Ex With Other Women While Pregnant By Him: “It’s Uncomfortable When You’re Carrying Someone’s Child”

While pregnant with her first child, son Ace Flores, Malika Haqq had the uncomfortable task of dealing with people sending her messages and photos concerning the actions of her son’s father, rapper O.T. Genasis.

In a scene from tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 37-year-old talks about dealing with such an annoyance.

“I just like randomly checked my DMs and this girl DM’d me like 40 minutes ago. It was a screenshot of O.T. in some other girl’s DMs,” she said. “I responded to her and I was like, ‘not my man, not my problem.'”

While Haqq and the rapper have been broken up since early 2019, before she announced her pregnancy, people still reached out to her about what her child’s father was doing with other women, and it was a lot as someone bringing his son into the world.

“I don’t want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he’s doing,” she shared in a confessional. “Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It’s none of my business. But ultimately, there’s not much of it I can avoid. And, to be quite honest with you, it’s uncomfortable when you’re carrying someone’s child.”

In front of best friend Khloe Kardashian and her twin sister Khadijah though, Malika gave the impression that she was unbothered.

“He can do whatever he wants to do at this point. I really don’t care,” she said before posting a message to Instagram Stories telling everyone to keep that type of information about O.T. to themselves.

“Please stop sending me my ex’s news. I am single. Not my business. And when I get some news, hold that too, she wrote.”

Malika said she reached out to O.T. about the matter, saying, “Please don’t play yourself. You’re going to end up on a blog playing with these h-s. She’s cute though!”

He denied any involvement with the woman.

She said that while she doesn’t care whom he moves on with, she warned him about getting caught up with the wrong women and in turn, making her look bad.

“I actually clown him about it ’cause I feel like I’m looking out for him,” she said to Khloe and Khadijah. “I’m like, ‘look, the bottom line is we’re gonna be attached to each other for the rest of our child’s life. I really don’t want you to look stupid. This is how these b—hes do you, and then they come back to me and tell me everything and in real life, I don’t even want to know.’ But my loyalty if anything is to him so I tell him.”

Overall, she complained about the fact that while she was stuck in the house carrying his child, he was free to do whatever with whomever and she had to hear about it.

“My day to day life has changed so much during pregnancy and it sucks because he’s out at this club and he’s with this girl,” she said in her confessional. “All I want to do is have fun too, but it’s uncomfortable when you’re pregnant.”

The former couple dated from 2017 to 2019 and welcomed son Ace in March. While there were rumors that they reunited while she was pregnant, she said they were just focused on co-parenting.

“My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child,” she said in February. “Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”