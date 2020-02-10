Just in Time For The Baby Shower, OT Genasis Publicly Confirms He’s The Father Of Malika Haqq’s Son

It’s almost time for Malika Haqq’s son to make his grand debut in the world, so her close friends, particularly Khloe Kardashian, and family threw her a lavish baby shower over the weekend. Of the special guests present, one very important person who turned up was rapper OT Genasis. As she prepares to give birth, the “Everybody Mad” rapper showed up to be of support to his ex, and confirmed for the first time, out of his own mouth, that he’s the child’s father.

“My son on da way,” he wrote as the caption to an image of himself in a solo photo booth shot at the shower. “Give me a baby name now…GO!!!”

The pair, who last time we checked are no longer romantically linked, also snapped a photo together at the event, and it was a playful moment:

And during a speech at the event, where she thanked all of her loved ones for being there for her, she took a moment to thank OT, whose real name is Odis Flores.

“You women have helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent, whether you brought me lunch or called me or text me or I just knew, in my heart and in my body, that if I needed you, you would be here for me,” she told the room. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy. On this journey I can say I’ve had a piece of every single one of you on this journey with me.”

Haqq and OT Genasis started dating in 2017 but called it quits in 2019, with the actress and TV personality sharing the news a few months before revealing she was expecting. Ever since she announced she was pregnant in September, she has been quiet about who the father of her son was, as was the rapper, and it was sources that claimed he was the dad. Nevertheless, the former couple were spotted together a few times over the last few months, and now we know, from both of the horses’ mouths, what the real deal is.

As for the rest of the shower, there seemed to be a lot of love in the room. Check out more photos of Malika, her twin Khadijah, bestie Khloe Kardashian and the great decorations for the color-less baby shower she asked for: