Malika Haqq Says Co-Parent O.T. Genasis “Doesn’t Do Stuff” Like Assembling Their Baby’s Crib

The birth of a child can result in all sorts of issues between parents. For Malika Haqq and ex-boyfriend, Odis “O.T. Genasis” Flores, it was general apathy on O.T.’s behalf regarding preparation for the birth of their son.

Among the things that O.T. showed little interest in was assembling essential baby furniture, like a crib. As a result, Malika shared plans to hire a handyman.

“When I talk to my son’s father, he goes, ‘Oh, we have time for that.’ That’s his answer to everything,” a then-pregnant Malika confessed to best friend, Khloe Kardashian, during the premiere of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” “I’m like, ‘Good to know you’re not going to be any f—ing help.’”

“I literally can’t sleep. My angst is not a joke,” she continued. “So I guess I need to get a handyman here to … put his crib together, ’cause his dad doesn’t do stuff like that.”

Later in a confessional, Malika explained that she and O.T. “dated for two and a half years, but we’re just in two different places in our lives and I decided that it was better for me to not stay in the relationship because it was just getting harder and harder.”

Despite the fact that their romantic relationship ended, they’ve been trying to make the best of co-parenting.

“But we’ve agreed to co-parent and bring our son into a loving environment, and that’s the most important thing,” added Malika.