Keke Wyatt Takes Us (And Her Big Family) Along To Share What It’s Like Grocery Shopping For 10 Kids
If you thought grocery shopping with your kids was stressful, wait until you see what it’s like for Keke Wyatt to run errands for 10 children while most of the family tags along.
The singer recently released a day-in-the-life vlog where her family, including husband Zachariah Darring, go to Sam’s Club together. This was done before COVID-19 struck and when she was nine months pregnant with her most recent baby.
“Shopping with me and alllll my babies is like a six flags trip!!!” she said of the clip. In it, they load up on food, toys and baby clothes all while she deals with her brood being spread out around the store, a crying baby, and everybody asking to buy something. It’s pretty entertaining, especially as Wyatt breaks into song from time to time, almost calls her daughter the wrong name, attempts to pull off her wig, and struggles to go to the bathroom solo.
“I just want to pee alone one time in my life,” she said in the clip.
Wyatt is hilarious with her facial expressions and impressions, but the editing in the video definitely takes it up a notch.
It was back in October of 2019 that Wyatt announced she was expecting her 10th child, as well as a YouTube series, “The Keke Show,” about her life, which is what the above video seems to be a part of.
“You will see me balancing wife, mommy and artist!!!” she announced at the time. “Trust me… it’s never a dull moment with my family.”
Wyatt welcomed son Ke’Riah on January 6. He is her first child with Darring. She married him in 2018 after calling it quits with ex-husband Michael Ford a year prior. She notably shared that Ford asked her for a divorce while she was eight months pregnant and one of her oldest sons was battling cancer. She was previously married to Rahmat Morton from 2000 to 2009.
As for her taking care of her large family, Wyatt provides for them alongside Darring. She said in August that she doesn’t seek or expect financial assistance — she’s always working.
“I ain’t get no stimulus check. I ain’t get none of that. So, everybody that’s talking all of this stimulus check mess, I don’t live off of the government, baby,” she said. “I live off the Holy Ghost, my work, and my husband. We don’t need the government’s money.”
The star said in 2017 that she believed it to be her “anointing” to be a mother.
“I know it sounds funny, but I really think that it’s a gift of mine,” she told The Christian Post. “That’s one of my many gifts [and] talents. It can be difficult, but when you love something and are passionate about it, it’s not really that hard.”