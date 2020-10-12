Keke Wyatt Takes Us (And Her Big Family) Along To Share What It’s Like Grocery Shopping For 10 Kids

If you thought grocery shopping with your kids was stressful, wait until you see what it’s like for Keke Wyatt to run errands for 10 children while most of the family tags along.

The singer recently released a day-in-the-life vlog where her family, including husband Zachariah Darring, go to Sam’s Club together. This was done before COVID-19 struck and when she was nine months pregnant with her most recent baby.

“Shopping with me and alllll my babies is like a six flags trip!!!” she said of the clip. In it, they load up on food, toys and baby clothes all while she deals with her brood being spread out around the store, a crying baby, and everybody asking to buy something. It’s pretty entertaining, especially as Wyatt breaks into song from time to time, almost calls her daughter the wrong name, attempts to pull off her wig, and struggles to go to the bathroom solo.

“I just want to pee alone one time in my life,” she said in the clip.

Wyatt is hilarious with her facial expressions and impressions, but the editing in the video definitely takes it up a notch.

It was back in October of 2019 that Wyatt announced she was expecting her 10th child, as well as a YouTube series, “The Keke Show,” about her life, which is what the above video seems to be a part of.