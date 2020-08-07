KeKe Wyatt Addresses Pregnancy Speculation And People Who Have An Issue With Her Reproductive Choices: “I Don’t Live Off Of The Government”

KeKe Wyatt is not pregnant. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, the singer, who was visibly annoyed by the speculation, shot down reports that she is expecting her ninth biological child.

“What’s funny is all of the people talking about congratulations,” said Wyatt. “All of the people who know me know that I would just say something.”

The “My First Love” singer believes that the rumors began swirling after she experienced a slight wardrobe malfunction on stage. According to Wyatt, the boning of her corset got bent during her ride to the venue, which resulted in a slight protrusion in her midsection when she appeared on stage.

“When it bends, it makes the stomach look bigger than what it is,” Wyatt explained. “It was in the dress and no, I’m not pregnant. I don’t want to be pregnant.

“So no, not pregnant here,” she went on. “Ain’t interested in being pregnant.”

While on the subject, the mother of eight also addressed people who make disparaging comments about the size of her family.

“I ain’t get no stimulus check. I ain’t get none of that. So, everybody that’s talking all of this stimulus check mess, I don’t live off of the government, baby,” she said. “I live off the Holy Ghost, my work, and my husband. We don’t need the government’s money.”

In January, Wyatt welcomed her eighth child, Ke’Riah Darling.

“My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy,” the singer exclaimed in an Instagram post back in October. “We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date & information for my new YouTube Series “The Keke Show” where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me.. it’s never a dull moment with my family.”

Wyatt is also the mother of two stepchildren.