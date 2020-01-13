KeKe Wyatt Welcomes Her 8th Child, First With Husband Zachariah Darring

KeKe Wyatt and her latest husband Zachariah Darring welcomed Ke’Riah Darring their first child together, Wyatt’s eighth, and tenth addition to their family, earlier this month.

After a couple months of speculation, this past fall, Wyatt confirmed that she was expecting.

Now, for those of you who are wondering about the count, here’s a breakdown.

Wyatt has three children from her first marriage to Rahmat Morton, who she married in 2000. She and her second husband Michael Jamar (Michael Ford) share four children together. They split memorably in 2017 when a tearful Wyatt, who was eight months pregnant and fighting a cancer diagnosis with another one of her sons, revealed that Ford asked her for a divorce. (As of November 2018, her child is now cancer free.) The couple divorced in September 2017. She married Darring in October 2018. Her son with Darring makes this boy the eighth biological child she’s carried to term.

Outlets have reported that this is Wyatt’s tenth because the singer claims two of Ford’s biological children as her own.

As we reported earlier, Wyatt and Darring celebrated the birth of this baby with a star-studded, winter-wonderland themed baby shower.

When Wyatt announced her pregnancy, she shared that she was launching a YouTube series following her life as a professional singer and mother to ten children.

“Stay tuned for the release date & information for my new YouTube Series “The Keke Show” where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me.. it’s never a dull moment with my family.”

At the tail end of 2019, Wyatt reminded fans to subscribe to her YouTube channel.

Sso far, there’s been no word of the show but we’ll give Wyatt a minute to adjust to raising nine children and a newborn at the same damn time.

Congratulations to KeKe and Zachariah.