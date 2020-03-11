KeKe Wyatt’s Ex Husband Says He Hasn’t Seen His Child In 18 Months

Michael Jamar Ford and KeKe Wyatt didn’t have a fairy tale ending. Not only did they lose their marriage, the divorce was rife with drama—including rumors of infidelity Michael calling her character and sanity into question, and KeKe telling the world, through an Instagram video, that Michael left her while she was not only eight months pregnant with their child but also while another one of KeKe’s children was battling cancer.

Things got ugly.

And though it has been almost two years since the two have been legally divorced, there is still quite a bit of tension between the two parents.

On the day meant to celebrate their child, Ford took the opportunity to let his social media followers and by proxy, the nation, that he had not seen his child in a year and a half.

“Today is bittersweet for me as it’s your 5th Birthday Ke’Yoshi Bella…. It’s been 18 months since I last seen your beautiful energetic lil face in person and as bad as I wanna see you, hug you, kiss you, shower you with love, affection, and gifts i can’t because Unfortunately you’re being illegally withheld from me (along with my other babies) by someone who is in contempt of a legal court order.. God has allowed my strength, temperament, and patience to be tried and tested however I know He is on the side of right and truth so the battle has already been won! I’ll see that person in court soon as a court date has already been set so hold on Bella daddy’s coming to get you baby and we’re definitely getting sugar wasted for your belated birthday party! With love Daddy 💜💛 #itsabovemenow”

I don’t know what’s happening here. There’s obviously some drama. But I find it hard to believe that Michael had no course of action for a whole year and a half in terms of seeing his child. It’s actually not above him. If KeKe is indeed violating a court order, he could have taken her to court and been granted access to his child. And I doubt the process would have taken more than a year to complete.

I’m sure there’s more to this story. Time will tell whether or not KeKe, who is remarried with a new baby, will share her side.