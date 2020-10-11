Crayola Who? Author Latoya Nicole Launches Black-Owned Coloring Pencils Brand

Author and entrepreneur Latoya Nicole has released adult coloring books geared towards professional Black women. Now, she is taking things up a notch and supplying a much needed component: coloring pencils from a Black-owned business. In 2018, she founded her melanin-friendly coloring book brand “Entrepreneurs Color Too” when she saw that women of color weren’t adequately represented in the book industry. Once she saw the same in the coloring pencil industry, she decided to create a line of her own called Inspirational Colored Pencils.

“I want women and the young girls that look up to them to them to feel empowered. I want them to know that they are included, celebrated and represented, because representation matters,” she said in a statement. “The idea to manufacture pencils came when I couldn’t find any Black Owned Colored pencils to recommend to my community to use with my adult coloring books. I took that as a sign that I needed to find a way to produce them. But, I knew I wanted the pencils to be encouraging and to be used as a reminder to put you first because you matter.”

Inspirational Colored Pencils come in a set of 12 colors that have inspirational sayings like “Self Care” and “Good Vibes” and terms like “Exhale” and “Accomplish” as the color names.

Latoya Nicole’s Entrepreneurs Color Too coloring book series includes “24 Shades of Business” which is filled with 24 inspiring illustrations of women in various occupations from CEO to a Yoga Instructor, “80’s Ladies” which features fashion trends from the 80’s and 90’s, “Holiday Slay” a Christmas Classic Coloring Book, “Alma Mater” which is an HBCU-inspired Coloring book and “Me and My” a Mommy and Me coloring books for moms and daughters.

If you’d like to purchase your own Inspirational Colored Pencils, you can also get a digital downloadable copy of Latoya Nicole’s six-Page Self Care Coloring Book for free by clicking here. Inspirational Colored Pencils and coloring books are sold exclusively at Entrepreneurs Color Too‘s website.