Eva Marcille Reconciles With NeNe Leakes & Comments On Her ‘RHOA’ Departure: ‘I Think Reality TV Is Going To Miss Her’

Eva Marcille and her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes have not had the smoothest relationship. Marcille recently told Entertainment Tonight that she and Leakes are now on better terms and there are no hard feelings between the,.

“Life is so short, and unless it’s really something that you cannot get over, unless it’s a bell that cannot be un-rung, for me it’s not that deep,” she said. “I have so much love and light with the friends that I have around me, who I speak to every day, my family. Just let bygones be bygones. I was hurt about what happened, God has restored my friendships and others a hundred fold. I’m good.”

The Los Angeles native also commented on Leakes’ departure from the reality show after 12 seasons and said her presence will definitely leave a void.

“There have only been a few reality stars that you say their name, they represent an entire franchise and Linnethia Monique Leakes is that,” Marcille added. “I think reality television — I think weekly television, appointment TV — is going to miss her. I think Atlanta is going to miss her. Good, bad or indifferent, if you liked what she was doing or you didn’t like what she was doing, she captivated you. She definitely put it all out there on the line … so much so, and so transparent, that you literally felt her pain. I root for her. I wish for nothing but the best and I hope to see [NeNe] back on the screen where she belongs. That lady funny at the end of the day. She’s a good time.” Back in March, Leakes took a shot at Marcille when she told Entertainment Tonight that she didn’t “feel like Eva brings that much to the cast.”