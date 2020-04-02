“Since I’m A Lady, I’m Boring” Eva Marcille Responds To NeNe Leakes Saying She Should Be Kicked Off RHOA

NeNe Leakes is no stranger to controversy and confrontation with her fellow “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members. And she doesn’t have to be on set or currently filming the show in order to find herself involved in some mess.

Recently, she started some drama with fellow castmate Eva Marcille by suggesting that the former model turned host and entrepreneur was too boring for the show and should be replaced by former RHOA star Kim Zolciak.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Leakes said, ““We have a great cast right now except for one person, I think. I think only one person on this cast doesn’t seem to have carried any weight this season. And I think that’s very obvious who that person is, and I don’t think they actually sit in the cast that well.”

To be sure there was no confusion, she said, “I don’t feel like Eva brings that much to the cast. I’m just being honest. It’s really like, when you look at a show like, everybody — like the whole cast — is away, and you don’t miss the person at all, it’s sort of like, we didn’t even know you were here, you know? And all season, doing a lot of scenes from FaceTime, that’s been the last couple of seasons … So, If I had to change, I would change her.”

Eva spent much of this past season pregnant with her third child and delivered the baby while the rest of the cast was in Greece.

Naturally, Eva didn’t take to kindly to being called out. And when she appeared on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” she let NeNe and the world know that she wasn’t with it.

“First and foremost, I was not in Greece because I was pregnant. Now, NeNe, who’s 55, doesn’t remember maybe being pregnant because 20 years ago for her. But I’m a 35-year-old woman with my family, beautiful husband and I’m continuing to make a family. As far as my relevance on the show, I choose not to—every single day- to be ratchet. There’s already enough ratchet, i.e. her, on the show. Why do you need two?

I do me and represent the other part of Black women that are smart, astute, that are well-spoken and that’s who I represent. So, if I’m that boring, you spent time in your interview talking about me because your story line is the fact that you have no storyline.

If I do remember correctly, even though I was not in Greece, I was on FaceTime and I still got a check unlike you who missed seven episodes this entire season. This reunion is going to be lit. Glue your wig all the way down sweetheart because it’s going down.

I choose not to be ratchet. I choose to be a lady but since I’m a lady, I’m boring. I’m sorry that’s just the way I was raised. I didn’t grow up, I was raised by people that love me. So, we gon leave it there…

Some people if they don’t have this, they have nothing and they will soon be eulogized. What’s so funny, she’s the reason that Kim Zolciak isn’t there. But she wants her back because she doesn’t have any friends.”

Well…

You can watch Eva snap in the video below.