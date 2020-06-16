“I Look Forward To Serving My Community” Eva Marcille Not Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Model and host Eva Marcille will not be holding a peach during the next season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

In a statement sent to The Jasmine Brand, Marcille wrote:

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates and the strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers at the Bravo and Truly Entertainment companies. I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities. I look forward to serving my community on the Rickey Smiley Morning show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color.”

Eva joined the cast of RHOA in 2018, for its tenth season.

In the past several months, Marcille’s castmate, NeNe Leakes has argued that Marcille is too boring for the show and not a good fit. She said that Marcille should be replaced by Kim Zolciak.

“I don’t feel like Eva brings that much to the cast. I’m just being honest. It’s really like, when you look at a show like, everybody — like the whole cast — is away, and you don’t miss the person at all, it’s sort of like, we didn’t even know you were here, you know? And all season, doing a lot of scenes from FaceTime, that’s been the last couple of seasons … So, If I had to change, I would change her.”

Eva responded saying because she has NeNe’s perceives her as boring.

“I do me and represent the other part of Black women that are smart, astute, that are well-spoken and that’s who I represent. So, if I’m that boring, you spent time in your interview talking about me because your story line is the fact that you have no storyline. I choose not to be ratchet. I choose to be a lady but since I’m a lady, I’m boring. I’m sorry that’s just the way I was raised. I didn’t grow up, I was raised by people that love me. So, we gon leave it there…”

Eva Marcille is known for her career evolutions so it’ll be interesting to see what she does next.